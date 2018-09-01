Nick Foles, More, Fantasy Outlook with Carson Wentz Out with Knee Injury Week 1

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Reigning Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will reportedly be back under center when the Philadelphia Eagles open their season Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foles nabbed the starting nod even though Carson Wentz, who is recovering from ACL and LCL tears, "has done fantastic in rehab."

Let's check out how the potential absence could impact the fantasy football value of Foles, receiver Nelson Agholor and tight end Zach Ertz.

Nick Foles

Foles will always be remembered for his help leading the Eagles to last season's Super Bowl title. He completed 72.6 percent of his throws for 971 yards with six touchdowns and one interception across the team's three-game postseason run.

His numbers in seven regular-season appearances weren't on that level, though.

The 29-year-old University of Arizona product connected on just 56.4 percent of his attempts with five touchdowns and two picks. Those numbers are mostly in line with his run-of-the-mill production outside his terrific 2013 season with Philly, which featured a 27-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

So even though Foles can produce like a top fantasy quarterback at times, expectations should be kept in check. He's no more than a fringe fantasy starter even with the strong supporting cast.

He's worth a waiver claim for teams without a top QB, but only start him against weak opposing defenses unless he showcases top form.

Nelson Agholor

Agholor showed a solid rapport with Foles during the playoffs with 15 receptions for 167 yards. He also posted seven receptions for 59 yards and a score in Foles' first regular-season start a year ago.

That said, the Eagles feature ample depth at the position with Mike Wallace and Mack Hollins also fighting for targets, while Ertz will get a lot of red-zone looks. Add in the fact that the offense will likely lean more on the Jay Ajayi-led rushing attack during Wentz's absence, and the wideout's fantasy stock won't be that high.

Move Agholor into the low end of the flex conversation. If he shows a strong connection with Foles early on, he could slide back up the weekly rankings quickly, though.

Zach Ertz

While the pass distribution among the wide receivers may change a bit with Foles under center, Ertz figures to remain a constant presence.

He racked up between 74 and 78 catches in each of the past three years. That showcased enough consistency for the Eagles to allow backup Trey Burton to join the Chicago Bears in free agency. Rookie reserve Dallas Goedert is still a work in progress.

In other words, Ertz's fantasy value should remain steady through the quarterback transition. Any fantasy owners concerned about a drop-off should receive strong offers on the trade market given the position's overall weakness.