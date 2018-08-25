NFL Preseason Week 3 Roundup: Sam Darnold Is the Present and Future for the Jets

1 of 8

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Jets might not confirm it for a while, but there should be little doubt rookie Sam Darnold clinched the team's starting quarterback job Friday night at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants.

The USC product had already positioned himself as the favorite by completing 72.4 percent of his passes in his first two preseason outings and drawing rave reviews on the practice field. Then, the No. 3 overall pick went out there against a talented first-team Giants defense and led an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive right out of the gate.

Said drive included a 13-yard completion on a 3rd-and-8 as well as a 15-yard scramble on a 3rd-and-13.

Darnold added another touchdown drive later in the first half. His final numbers (8-of-16, 86 yards and one touchdown) weren't jaw-dropping, but his night could have been a lot better if his teammates didn't keep shooting the offense in the foot with untimely penalties.

The point is he again looked the part in a turnover-free performance against a tough D under a lot of pressure, showing once more that he has a thing for rising to occasions.

The Jets smartly insisted throughout the offseason that veteran Josh McCown would be their Week 1 starter, but that was just the safe approach in case Darnold didn't deliver this month. But he has in several instances, and McCown has thrown just one preseason pass.

The Jets know they aren't likely going to dethrone the New England Patriots in the AFC East this season, so why ride with a 39-year-old quarterback when the future of the franchise appears as though he's ready? Darnold will almost certainly experience growing pains this year, but he might be Gang Green's top option from both a short- and long-term perspective.

It'd be a shock if he isn't under center when the Jets kick off the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football on Sept. 10 at Ford Field.