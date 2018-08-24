Chelsea Transfer News: Gary Cahill Reportedly in Talks with Galatasaray

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Gary Cahill of Chelsea in action during the pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Olympique Lyonnais at Stamford Bridge on August 7, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)
Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has reportedly been given permission by the Blues to discuss a summer move to Turkish side Galatasaray

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia has met with Galatasaray president Mustafa Cengiz to talk about a deal for the 32-year-old, according to Fotomac (h/t the Mirror's Jake Polden).

Cahill is out of contract next summer and has slipped down the pecking order under new manager Maurizio Sarri who has brought David Luiz back into the team. 

       

