Jayson Tatum Says Harry Giles Only HS Player He Thought May Be Better Than Him

Boston Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA's best young players, but he revealed Friday that he didn't necessarily think he was the top player in the nation coming out of high school.

Tatum appeared on The Ringer's The Bill Simmons Podcast and heaped heavy praise on current Sacramento Kings power forward and former Duke teammate Harry Giles: "Harry was the only player I would've said in high school, 'Yeah, he might be better than me.' Our senior year he didn't play one game, and he was still ranked No. 1."

The Celtics took Tatum with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, while Giles fell to No. 20 for the Portland Trail Blazers, who then traded him to Sacramento.

