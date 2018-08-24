PSG Transfer News: Thomas Tuchel Discusses Danny Rose Rumours

Warren Little/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel responded to speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose with a move to the French champions on Friday.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson shared his response:

Spurs are willing to let Rose leave before the European transfer window closes at the end of August, and PSG are keen to bring him to the Parc des Princes, according to John Cross at the Mirror.

PSG have had a fairly quiet summer in the transfer market so far. They have brought in goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on a free transfer from Juventus and signed centre-back Thilo Kehrer from Schalke.

There has been continued speculation they will bring in a new left-back before the close of the transfer window. Atletico Madrid's Filipe Luis is their top target ahead of Rose, according to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports News.

Tuchel has said he hopes his club can strengthen further this summer, per Johnson:

PSG's transfer activity may be affected by UEFA, however. Europe's governing body are currently reviewing their decision to clear the French side of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations. A decision is expected on Monday, according to AS.

If they are sanctioned by UEFA they could face punishments such as a fine, a transfer embargo or being forced to sell some of their players, according to Spanish radio station Onda Cero (h/t Eurosport's Marcus Foley).

Tuchel has said there is "money issue" at the club but did not offer any more information, per Johnson.

PSG may have a tough time trying to lure Luis away from Atletico Madrid. Club president Enrique Cerezo told Deportes Cuatro (h/t Football Espana) he believes he will stay with Diego Simeone's side.

Atletico want at least €20 million for the 33-year-old, according to Daniel Parra Cerezo at Sport.

Rose may be an easier option as he appears to be out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs. The 28-year-old has lost his place in the team to Ben Davies and is yet to feature this season.

Spurs were the only Premier League team not to buy a single player over the summer. Pochettino has said he expects all of his players to stay at the club, per Jack Watson at The Independent.

Tuchel seems keen to add another player this summer. His comments suggest he is a fan of Rose, but it remains to be seen if PSG can afford to bring in any more players this summer.