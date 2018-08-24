Remember Kobe Bryant's Epic Final Performance on 'Mamba Day'August 24, 2018
Since Aug. 24 has been designated "Mamba Day" in honor of Kobe Bryant, it seems like a good time to remember his final performance in the NBA.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend closed out his historic 20-year career in epic style by scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.
Bryant's scoring barrage against the Jazz set two NBA records: Oldest player (37) with at least 60 points in a game and most points by a player in their final game.
It was as perfect a final performance as Bryant, who ended his career as the NBA's No. 3 all-time leading scorer, could have delivered under that spotlight.
