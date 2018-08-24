Remember Kobe Bryant's Epic Final Performance on 'Mamba Day'

The Kyrie-I.T. Trade Shook the NBA 1 Year Ago Today Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Artist Paints Over LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Did LeBron Really Skip His Own Pizza Party? Watch Boogie's 🔥from Last Season 📽️ LeBron's Top 10 Plays of 2017-18 15-Year Anniversary of 2003 Draft 2 Years Ago Today, Cavs Came Back from Down 3-1 Draft Prospects Following in Families' NBA Footsteps Giannis' Offseason from Posterizer to Taste Tester Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style Right Arrow Icon

Since Aug. 24 has been designated "Mamba Day" in honor of Kobe Bryant, it seems like a good time to remember his final performance in the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend closed out his historic 20-year career in epic style by scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016.

Bryant's scoring barrage against the Jazz set two NBA records: Oldest player (37) with at least 60 points in a game and most points by a player in their final game.

It was as perfect a final performance as Bryant, who ended his career as the NBA's No. 3 all-time leading scorer, could have delivered under that spotlight.