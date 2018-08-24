Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 7 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Heading into the final stretch of the Fortnite Summer Skirmish, the competition in Week 7 will be decided with duos battling under the big bonus format.

As was the case last week, both the European and United States events will take place over the course of two days. The European teams will start in the afternoon, followed by the Americans in the evening.

Under big bonus rules, each duo gets ranked after every match based on the total number of points they earn. There are five additional points available in each match for the teams that get a Victory Royale and have at least eight eliminations.

Summer Skirmish Week 7 Viewing Information

Dates: Aug. 24-25

Start Time: European duos at Noon ET; United States duos at 5 p.m. ET

Viewing Information: Fortnite on Twitch

Prize Money for Top Finishers

1st: $40,000

2nd: $30,000

3rd: $20,000

4th: $17,000

5th: $15,000

Full List: Week 7 Payouts

Tournament Preview

Since the competition switched to a two-day format, with five matches on Friday and Saturday, it's made for a unique tournament because players have time to digest what happened and attempt to make any adjustments overnight as they chase a victory.

Big bonus rules are similar to the kingpin format, which Epic Games used in for Week 5 of the Summer Skirmish. The biggest difference is bonus points for big bonus competition get applied to the match in which they are earned. Kingpin, on the other hand, gives a multiplier for the following match.

While competitors and teams for the U.S. portion of this week's Skirmish have yet to be announced, the European field includes Sevennoss and Atlantis Mitro, Joost Bouhof and GameMeneer, EvelOne and SayHelloRomah.

Atlantis Mitro is looking for his third win in team competition during the Summer Skirmish. Mitro previously took home the crown in Week 3 with Atlantis Magin. He would come out on top again two weeks later under the aforementioned kingpin rules, earning $75,000 with Twitch K1nzell.

Because of the big bonus format that rewards success during a current match, teams will have to be more aggressive to secure the eight-elimination bonus. It will make for two fast-paced days of action in the penultimate week of Fortnite's Summer Skirmish.