Fortnite Summer Skirmish Week 5 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

More than halfway through the 2018 Fortnite Summer Skirmish, Week 5 begins on Friday with a team-based format after letting players go solo last week.

Epic Games announced the tournament will be contested under kingpin rules. It's a straightforward game with the team that has the most points at the end of eight matches claiming victory. Additional points are available by eliminating players during matches.

A Victory Royale is worth a triple multiplier bonus in the following match. Teams that accrue at least seven eliminations in a single match will earn double points for the next match.

Some of the notable pairings for the kingpin competition include Ninja and Reverse2k_TTV, LiquidChap and Liquid72hrs, Faze Cloak and Not Tfue and TSM_Myth and TSM Hamlinz. There's no shortage of star power heading into the final stretch of this summer's competition, setting the stage for a spectacular weekend of matches.

Viewing Information

When: Friday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Fortnite on Twitch

Prize Money for Top Finishers

1st: $75,000

2nd: $60,000

3rd: $50,000

4th: $45,000

5th: $40,000

Tournament Preview

This week's format figures to be a true test of aggressive style against skill and planning. Teams are being tempted to get as many eliminations as possible in a round since it will help boost their overall score, with the Victory Royale adding triple points in the following round.

In a solo competition, it would be simple to go all-out in an effort to rack up as many eliminations as possible.

A team-based format requires more thought because the opposition has a chance to bait players into making a mistake that costs them much-needed points to sit atop the standings at the end of eight matches.

It becomes a point of strategy, which can make for a more entertaining viewing and gaming experience than simply watching players run around without regard for anything happening around them.

Epic has really upped the ante on what players need to do to achieve victory this week. There are multiple paths to finishing atop the standings that it will be difficult for a single team to dominate each match, so expect a wild leaderboard that features many changes until the very end.