Barcelona Transfer News: Ernesto Valverde Plays Down Ivan Rakitic Exit Rumours

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has played down speculation midfielder Ivan Rakitic could leave the club for Paris Saint-Germain before the close of the transfer window.

The French champions are reportedly willing to offer €90 million (£81.4 million) for Rakitic, according to Sport's Lluis Miguelsanz.

Valverde said he hopes the Croatian stays at the Camp Nou, per Marca's Didac Piferrer:

"He is a fundamental player for us and I am counting on him due to what he does for us, the importance he had for the team last season was clear.

"I hope that he stays here. I want to have the best players here and he is one of the best. He knows how we play, he is integrated into the team and the club. We are not here to make money from a player, we aim to win and make the trophy room bigger."

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014. He has gone on to become a crucial player for the Catalan giants and has won three La Liga titles and the UEFA Champions League with the club.

The 30-year-old made 35 league appearances for Barcelona last season as they won the title in manager Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge, and he also made eight appearances in the Blaugrana's successful Copa del Rey campaign.

Rakitic is a dynamic presence in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets. He tracks back defensively, contributes to the attack and provides impressive work rate.

Barcelona showed how he completed more passes than any of his team-mates last season:

The midfielder also enjoyed a strong showing at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He helped guide Croatia to the final, where they lost 4-2 to France.

Barcelona summed up his contribution to the cause in Russia:

His performances appear to have caught the eye of PSG. The French champions are willing to double his wages, while Rakitic knows Barcelona will not offer him an improved contract, per Miguelsanz.

Rafael Hernandez at Barca fansite Grup 14 said Barcelona's wage bill is a problem:

Barcelona have already seen midfielders Andres Iniesta, Paulinho, Andre Gomes and Aleix Vidal depart over the summer.

They have brought in Arturo Vidal and Arthur but will not want to lose someone as crucial as Rakitic, even if PSG offer a huge sum for a player who turns 31 next year.

La Liga writer Andrew Gaffney also feels his departure would undermine the manager:

Valverde has made it clear he wants Rakitic to stay at the club, and unless PSG meet his €125 million (£112 million) buyout clause, there seems little chance of him departing this summer.