Jarvis Landry Initially Thought Adam Gase Traded Him to Browns 'To Die'

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Given their inability to win football games for the better part of two decades, the Cleveland Browns are hardly a coveted landing spot for most NFL players.

That's why when Jarvis Landry was traded from the Miami Dolphins to Cleveland earlier this offseason, he felt as though Dolphins head coach Adam Gase made the move to punish him.

"I just felt like, for some reason, Adam sent me here to die," Landry said in an ESPN profile by Elizabeth Merrill.

According to Landry, Gase would try to get the most out of his players by jokingly threatening to trade them to Cleveland if they didn't get their act together, in reference to the New England Patriots trading Pro Bowl linebacker Jamie Collins to the Browns during the 2016 season.

Rather than head to his new team with a negative attitude, Landry has embraced the opportunity. In fact, he chose the Browns.

Landry revealed the finalists for his services were Cleveland and the Baltimore Ravens, and he was intrigued by working with Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley and was concerned he would receive fewer opportunities in the passing game in Baltimore due to the Ravens' focus on the ground game.

"Let's do Cleveland," Landry recalled telling his agent, Damarius Bilbo.

Cleveland sent a pair of draft picks in exchange for the three-time Pro Bowler in March. He wasted little time committing to his new team, signing a five-year, $75.5 million extension a month after the trade.

Miami initially placed the franchise tag on the fifth-year receiver early in the offseason, and he quickly signed the tender, guaranteeing him approximately $16 million in 2018. When it became clear the two sides would not reach a long-term deal, the wideout was given permission to seek a trade.

Landry acknowledged that he had a strained relationship with Gase, noting that he felt there was a lack of trust between the coach and player. He did, however, say that he is "grateful" the Dolphins drafted and supported him.

The Miami chapter of his career is behind him, and he is now all-in on Cleveland. Landry's brother Gerard, who is also his manager, has even looked into trying to get a banner of the receiver put up on the same downtown building the iconic LeBron James sign hung for years.

Cleveland is just 1-31 over the past two seasons, but Landry believes he can help turn things around in The Land.

"I've been working this offseason to put myself in place to earn the respect of all the Clevelanders," Landry said. "And to have the opportunity to be recognized as another great player that has touched the city of Cleveland."