It's Time to Fire Kurt Angle as WWE Raw GM and Revive Role as Part-Time Wrestler

Fans disappointed with the news that Kurt Angle is temporarily being relieved of his duties as WWE Raw GM should see it as a blessing in disguise, knowing the chances of an in-ring return for him are now likelier than ever.

Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon didn't outright "fire" Angle as an on-air authority figure Monday night, but she should have. The two have been at odds for nearly a year, and that feud has dragged down the overall quality of Raw.

Angle was initially seen as a breath of fresh air as Raw GM when returned to WWE in April 2017 considering heels have largely ruled Raw for the better part of the past two decades. Although Angle has done the best he can with the position, it's high time he be transitioned back into an in-ring role.

It should be noted there was a reason why Angle wasn't brought back to WWE as a full-time wrestler in 2017. At 49, he is in the twilight of his career and can't compete at the same pace he used to, meaning his days as an active competitor are over.

However, that isn't to say he should retire from the ring. It was unknown whether WWE had one more run in mind for him when he re-signed that spring, but the company and Angle never ruled it out.

When he was cleared to compete in time for TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2017, fans were excited by the idea of him wrestling in a WWE ring for the first time since 2006 and mixing it up with the talent of tomorrow.

Although Angle's performance was solid, it was blatantly apparent that he was far from the wrestler he used to be and needed to be carried through the contest. That was once again evident at Survivor Series, when he took part in a blockbuster 10-man tag team match, and again at WrestleMania 34.

On both occasions, though, Angle didn't embarrass himself. Instead, he proved he had enough left in the tank to have a few more matches given they are with the right opponents. He hasn't laced up his boots since April's Greatest Royal Rumble event, but another match is only inevitable based off recent happenings.

Per SEScoops, Angle was removed as Raw GM to allow him to train for an in-ring return, which could be coming as soon as Survivor Series or even Super Show-Down in early October.

Again, there is no need for Angle to be wrestling every week on Raw or at live events. That might not be in the cards anyway because of the toll it would take on his battered body, but having him around as an occasional attraction (a la Triple H and The Undertaker) would be an excellent use of him.

The longer he lasted as Raw GM, it wasn't difficult to tell that he wasn't having as much fun as he once did. From his overly scripted promos to being a portrayed as a coward in the face of Stephanie, Angle should feel much more special than he does.

Getting him back where he belongs inside the squared circle would be beneficial for all parties and hopefully lead to less focus on the overexposed authority figures on Raw.

Thankfully, Angle has made a slew of enemies during his time spent as Raw GM, all of whom could be opponents for him in the near future. The most obvious candidate would be Baron Corbin given their recent rivalry, but that would arguably be a waste of Angle's abilities.

Angle's storyline son, Jason Jordan, is an option as well, assuming he is healthy enough to wrestle again in the next few months. Meanwhile, stars such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens would give the Olympic gold medalist the best bout possible, and thus they could also have a vested interest in Angle's return to the ring.

It's been a treat to have Angle back in the WWE family this past year and a half, but now that his time as Raw GM has run its course, the company would be wise to put him on the part-time schedule he has most definitely earned.

