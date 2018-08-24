Tom Glick Reportedly Will Be Panthers' Team President

Jessica Hromas/Getty Images

One month after David Tepper officially became owner of the Carolina Panthers, he has reportedly found the team's next president.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Friday that Manchester City Football Club chief commercial officer Tom Glick will take over as president of the Panthers.

