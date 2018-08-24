Tom Glick Reportedly Will Be Panthers' Team President

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

HONG KONG - JULY 26:( L to R) Gain Capital Regional Director Shane Braunstein, Manchester City's Operational Officer, Tom Glick and Manchester City's Captain Vincent Kompany during a Manchester City Sponsorship launch with Gain Capital at the JW Marriot on July 26, 2013 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Jessica Hromas/Getty Images)
Jessica Hromas/Getty Images

One month after David Tepper officially became owner of the Carolina Panthers, he has reportedly found the team's next president.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Friday that Manchester City Football Club chief commercial officer Tom Glick will take over as president of the Panthers.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Arian Foster Campaigning for Beto O'Rourke

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Arian Foster Campaigning for Beto O'Rourke

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Defense Gives Vikes Keys to NFC

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Defense Gives Vikes Keys to NFC

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Fantasy Football Value Picks 👀

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Fantasy Football Value Picks 👀

    Matt Camp
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker Showcases Dual-Threat Prowess

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker Showcases Dual-Threat Prowess

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report