Unai Emery Says Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Lacking Confidence After Slow Start

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is suffering from a lack of confidence after starting the 2018-19 season with no goals in the opening two games. 

Aubameyang was wasteful in last Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Chelsea, leading Emery to acknowledge the Gabon international is enduring a rough spell, per Sky Sports' Rory O'Callaghan:

"Aubameyang needs to find the confidence, then to score and score another.

"The strikers, they need, I know a lot of strikers in my career and it's about the moment, they need [to be in] the moment, and he's the same.

"But I'm sure now that Aubameyang, [Alexandre] Lacazette, Danny Welbeck, they will score more goals in here, for us, in Arsenal."

         

