Hugo Lloris Arrested for Drink-Driving Before Manchester United Match

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was arrested for drink-driving early on Friday morning, three days before his side are scheduled to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

TalkSport reported the 2018 FIFA World Cup-winning France captain was stopped in his car at around 2:20 a.m. BST in central London and was taken to Charing Cross Police Station after failing a breathalyser test.

Rob Harris of the Associated Press provided details:

A statement from the Metropolitan Police read:

“A man has been charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1.

“Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley, was charged with drink-driving on Friday, 24 August.

“He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 11 September."

According to TalkSport, the Frenchman spent seven hours in custody before he was released on bail, and he was ordered to appear at Westminster magistrates court on September 11.

It seems unlikely the incident will disturb Tottenham's plans unless Pochettino chooses to make a change for disciplinary reasons before they travel north on Sunday to face the Red Devils on Monday evening.

Lloris has played every minute of Tottenham's two Premier League fixtures thus far despite having less than a week of pre-season after returning from his post-World Cup holidays. Michel Vorm, 34, has been named as the second-choice goalkeeper for both wins over Fulham and Newcastle United.

Spurs haven't won at Old Trafford since New Year's Day 2014 and have lost five in a row between then and now in all competitions—though their last three league defeats at United have each come via slim 1-0 scorelines.

The north Londoners have won both their games so far this season and face a United team still reeling from a 3-2 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, giving them hope this could be the time to snap their streak.

They'll need Lloris at his best if they're to do so, but Friday's announcement poses a question about whether the World Cup winner's preparations for the fixture have been sufficient.