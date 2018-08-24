Liverpool Reportedly End Talks with Borussia Dortmund Over Divock Origi

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly put an end to their discussions with Borussia Dortmund regarding Divock Origi, as the clubs are unable to come to an agreement on a transfer.

According to James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo, the Reds were "adamant" they would only allow him to leave on a permanent basis, whereas Dortmund were hoping to recruit him on loan for the year.

The German side were not prepared to meet Liverpool's £27 million valuation of the player to sign him outright.

Dortmund's reluctance to splash such cash likely comes from a look at his goal record. On loan with Wolfsburg last season he mustered just seven in all competitions, having scored 21 over the previous two years for Liverpool.

He was quite wasteful in front of goal for the German side, as WhoScored.com demonstrated:

Football writers Joel Rabinowitz and Jack Lusby weren't impressed with him in pre-season following his return to Anfield, either:

According to Pearce, Liverpool have stuck by the price tag they gave him after Wolverhampton Wanderers were willing to spend £22 million and add-ons to land him. The Reds may well have accepted such an offer, but Origi's reluctance to join them put an end to the move.

However, even UEFA Champions League clubs such as Dortmund can't always afford to be as liberal in their spending as many teams in the Premier League, so the chances of finding a buyer abroad at that price always seemed unlikely.

There's still time remaining for someone to take him off their hands before the end of the month, but the Reds would be wise to learn from their discussions with Dortmund if they want him off the books this summer.