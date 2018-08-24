Little League World Series 2018: Updated US, International Brackets and Schedule

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The matchups are now set for both the international and United States bracket finals at the 2018 Little League World Series.

Two more elimination games on Thursday sent the teams from Staten Island, New York, and Puerto Rico packing.

After Staten Island struck for three runs in the top of the first inning, the team from Peachtree City, Georgia, responded with two runs in each of the first three innings to take a 6-3 lead. They tacked on an insurance run in the fourth and didn't allow another run after that rocky first inning to secure the 7-3 victory.

Tai Peete was the winning pitcher, as he wound up going five innings, despite the rough start. Peete also went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored at the plate. Connor Riggs-Soper joined him with two hits and James Hooper had two RBI.

The international game featured far less in the way of offensive fireworks.

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

The teams tallied just three hits apiece and the lone run scored in the top of the third inning when Masaumi Ikeuchi doubled and then came around to score on an error.

John Lopez struck out eight in a complete game effort and was the tough-luck loser for Puerto Rico. Masato Igarashi and Shisei Fujimoto combined on the shutout for Japan, with Fujimoto recording the final seven outs for the save.

Now those two teams will advance to face undefeated squads from Hawaii and South Korea, respectively.

It's worth noting that the tournament abandons its double-elimination format at this point, so the teams emerging from the losers' bracket won't need to win twice to reach the finals.

Remaining Little League World Series Schedule

International Finals (Saturday, Aug. 25): Japan vs. Asia-Pacific (South Korea) (12:30 p.m., ABC)

U.S. Finals (Saturday, Aug. 25): Southeast (Georgia) vs. West (Hawaii) (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Third-Place Game (Sunday, Aug. 26): TBD vs. TBD (10:00 a.m., ESPN)

World Series Finals (Sunday, Aug. 26): TBD vs. TBD (3:00 p.m., ABC)

All times ET. All games can be live-streamed on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.

Both games are a rematch of opening round action. South Korea won 4-2 against Japan in their first game of the tournament, while Hawaii sent Georgia to the losers' bracket with a 2-0 shutout in their opener.

Can those two teams score some revenge, or will the two undefeated teams keep rolling? We'll find out on Saturday when the final four teams take the field for a chance to play in the Little League World Series finals.