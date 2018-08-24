Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Reportedly Set for New Lazio Contract Amid Exit Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will reportedly be handed a new contract at the club next week.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato), the club have met with the player's agent, Mateja Kezman, to discuss a five-year contract worth in the region of €3.2 million per season.

The midfielder has attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, and it's said the deal may include a release clause.

The news follows a report from Tuttosport (h/t Calciomercato) that Kezman has been told by Lazio president Claudio Lotito that his client will be allowed to leave the club next summer. If that is the case, the new deal may not lengthen his stay in Rome.

It will strengthen Lazio's position if and when his suitors come calling, though. Given the 23-year-old's ability, it may not be too long until that happens.

Milinkovic-Savic is entering his fourth season as a regular for Lazio, and over the last two years, his star has risen considerably thanks to some consistently strong performances.

The midfielder is productive in front of goal, per OptaPaolo:

While the attacking side of his game is perhaps the strongest, overall he's an all-rounder who can do everything you need in midfield.

He'll use his physicality to win duels on the ground and in the air, he helps out defensively, and he can drive the team forward by beating opponents in the middle of the pitch.

Football commentator Derek Rae is among many predicting a bright future ahead:

If he does go on to fulfil his potential, it's difficult to imagine him remaining at Lazio long term without silverware or UEFA Champions League football on offer.

He'll be a costly purchase, though, and any release clause in any deal he signs at the club will likely reflect his increasing value in an inflated market.