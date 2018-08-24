Belgian F1 Grand Prix 2018 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in the first practice session ahead of the 2018 Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit on Friday.

F1 is returning from its summer break, and Ferrari's Vettel—second in the drivers' championship—clocked the quickest lap at one minute, 44.358 seconds.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull was 0.151 seconds behind him, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was third with a time of 1:44.676.

FP1 Recap

Here is the timesheet, with the four quickest laps set on the soft compound tyres:

After a quiet start in which Verstappen was the only driver to set a time in the first quarter of an hour, the times quickly piled onto the board when Mercedes and Ferrari—both running on upgraded engines this weekend—took to the track.

Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheet with his first serious effort on supersoft tyres, and he was soon replaced by team-mate Hamilton.

The pair held the top two spots midway through the session, with Hamilton—who has won the last two races—appearing to have picked up where he left off before the break:

However, Vettel was able to leapfrog the Silver Arrows duo along with Verstappen, while Vettel's team-mate Kimi Raikkonen went slightly quicker than Bottas to split them.

Though he failed to trouble the top spots on the timesheet, it was also a memorable morning for 18-year-old Lando Norris, who made his debut driving Fernando Alonso's McLaren.

The team appeared to be happy with his efforts, per Sky Sports F1:

Although traffic was occasionally an issue, the session was light on incidents save for Sergey Sirotkin's spin at Turn 8, which he came through unscathed:

Daniel Ricciardo looked set to be the only driver not to set a time, as he completed just one lap before having to return to the garage with a power unit issue.

However, the Australian managed to return to the track with just over three minutes remaining in the session. With his one attempt, he was able to finish P6, 1.2 seconds back on Vettel.