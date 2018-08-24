Jack Wilshere Reportedly Quit Arsenal After 15-Minute Talk with Unai Emery

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Jack Wilshere of West Ham United during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United at Anfield on August 12, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere reportedly decided to leave Arsenal after having a 15-minute conversation with Unai Emery, in which the new manager revealed he would not play a key role in his plans. 

Wilshere spent 17 years at Arsenal but left for West Ham United in the summer in search of more regular football.

Per John Cross for the Daily Star, Emery said:

"I spoke with him for 15 minutes here in Colney [training ground] before he left. And then, he chooses what the best was for him in his future.

"Our conversation was very clear. For me, one thing is important for him—to be a protagonist in a new project. Because maybe here he would not be the protagonist each match on the pitch.

"It is more competitive situation for him to play. I am happy if he finds [an opportunity to be the] protagonist at West Ham. The first conversation was in this direction.

"I think we closed this conversation in this moment."

                                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    10 Prem Things to Look Out for This Weekend

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    10 Prem Things to Look Out for This Weekend

    Paul Doyle
    via the Guardian

    Cheeky Punt fancies Arsenal to win 4-1…

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Cheeky Punt fancies Arsenal to win 4-1…

    Sarah Winterburn
    via Football365

    Klopp's Not Worried About Mane's Contract Situation

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp's Not Worried About Mane's Contract Situation

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Danny Rose Edging Closer to PSG Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Danny Rose Edging Closer to PSG Move

    via mirror