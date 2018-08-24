Jack Wilshere Reportedly Quit Arsenal After 15-Minute Talk with Unai Emery

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere reportedly decided to leave Arsenal after having a 15-minute conversation with Unai Emery, in which the new manager revealed he would not play a key role in his plans.

Wilshere spent 17 years at Arsenal but left for West Ham United in the summer in search of more regular football.

Per John Cross for the Daily Star, Emery said:

"I spoke with him for 15 minutes here in Colney [training ground] before he left. And then, he chooses what the best was for him in his future.

"Our conversation was very clear. For me, one thing is important for him—to be a protagonist in a new project. Because maybe here he would not be the protagonist each match on the pitch.

"It is more competitive situation for him to play. I am happy if he finds [an opportunity to be the] protagonist at West Ham. The first conversation was in this direction.

"I think we closed this conversation in this moment."

