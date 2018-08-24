Jurgen Klopp Calm over Sadio Mane Contract Situation as Talks Rumoured

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 24, 2018

Liverpool's Senegalese striker Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in south London on August 20, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is calm over Sadio Mane's contract situation at the club and has allayed fears regarding the player's future in the face of speculation regarding an extension at Anfield.

Mane has another three years left on his deal. Klopp, therefore, isn't worried and told reporters when asked about his forward's future: "It's not that his contract ends tomorrow. They are all in a good age group. That's all positive, right?"

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both signed new contracts on Merseyside to stave off talk regarding their futures at Liverpool, and the club will be hoping Mane follows suit in the near future.

Mane, 26, has excelled since moving to Liverpool from Southampton in 2016, and Klopp further highlighted his growing capability at the elite level:

"Now he's much more secure that this is his level.

"The players surprise themselves sometimes. ‘Wow, really? That's how good I am?' We all need to show our best and get used to it.

"It's quality. We have to make sure we can show that every week. Who scores the goals is not too important, but it was very important for us and very nice for him that he could do it in the last game."

The Senegal international has arguably been Liverpool's best player so far in this campaign, and a quick counter-attack goal in Monday's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace brought to light why he fits Klopp's system so perfectly:

He's gone from strength to strength since arriving in England four years ago and netted a career-best 14 goals in 2017-18. 

His start to the new campaign suggests he'll be in the mood to break that total again in 2018-19, and Liverpool writer Andrew Beasley provided evidence to support Mane's growing importance in Klopp's setup:

Both Firmino and Salah have signed contracts this year and are tied to the Reds until the summer of 2023.

The aim will be to also extend Mane's terms, although they may want to delay his agreement so that all three of their star forwards' deals aren't expiring in the same summer. Arsenal made a similar mistake with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil earlier this year, leading to unwelcome pressure to sell at least one of those players.

Mane was a particular success in Europe last season and scored 10 goals in 13 UEFA Champions League appearances as Liverpool finished runners-up to Real Madrid.

The speedster could be pivotal to Liverpool's hopes of cracking the competition, but the manager remains calm over the forward's contract as Mane's star continues to rise.

