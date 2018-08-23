Todd Gurley: It's 'Everyone's Dream' to Skip Preseason Games

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams is perfectly fine with ceding preseason snaps to the team's other running backs.

"That is everyone's dream to not play in the preseason," Gurley said on Thursday, according to ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry. "Some guys just like being out there to get a feel for it and to see. But not this guy."

Gurley, who is the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year, doesn't need any meaningless miles on his legs.

The 24-year-old piled up 343 touches for a league-leading 2,093 yards from scrimmage last season, and he's expected to shoulder another mammoth workload in 2018 after inking a four-year, $60 million contract extension last month.

On Thursday, head coach Sean McVay confirmed Gurley will not appear in either of the Rams' final two exhibition games after watching the first two from the sideline.

"We've done a little bit different approach in terms of working him out just with some things going on just in his lower half," McVay said, per Thiry. "Just getting him up to speed in the way that we've kind of felt like to get him at his best."

The Rams will host the Houston Texans on Saturday before closing out their preseason slate Aug. 30 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the New Orleans Saints.