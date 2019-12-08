Seahawks' Chris Carson, CJ Prosise Fantasy Outlook After Rashaad Penny's Injury

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks have a crowded running back room, although it took a hit Sunday when Rashaad Penny was ruled out for the game against the Los Angeles Rams after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter.

That still leaves the combination of Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer, who are all capable of carrying more of the load. With that in mind, here is a fantasy reaction for the other members of the backfield following Penny's setback.

Chris Carson

It appeared as if Penny was going to be the running back of the future when Seattle selected him with a first-round pick in 2018, but Carson—a seventh-round pick in 2017—eventually became the primary option last year.

He finished with 247 carries to Penny's 85, posting 1,151 rushing yards, 163 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a fantasy weapon. Carson was already a fantasy starter this season as the team's primary back, and Penny's setback does nothing but bolster his status as someone who should be in lineups on a weekly basis.

With Penny sidelined and Mike Davis no longer on the roster, Carson is the clear-cut No. 1 option and should see the majority of the team's carries with a committee approach no longer a realistic option.

He entered Sunday's game with 981 rushing yards, 227 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

Carson should have an RB2 floor for the rest of the season.

C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer

A blow to Seattle's running back depth chart makes both Prosise and Homer more enticing as waiver-wire options, but fantasy players should operate with a degree of caution.

Prosise had minus-three rushing yards and three catches last year, while Homer was playing collegiately for Miami. There is no established track record to fall back on when taking a flier on either, and Carson's presence means they will be competing with each other for backup work.

Russell Wilson also figures to account for some of the ground production given his ability to make things happen with his legs, and coming into Sunday, Prosise hadn't seen a carry since an Oct. 20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Homer has one carry on the season.

The best course of action for fantasy players is to take a wait-and-see approach to determine whether Prosise or Homer separates as the unquestioned backup behind Carson. Only then would either player be worthy of waiver-wire consideration for those in need of additional running back depth.