Tottenham Transfer News: Danny Rose Reportedly Closing in on PSG Move

Henry Browne/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose is reportedly closing in on a move to French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Spurs are willing to allow the full-back to leave before the transfer window closes on August 31, according to John Cross at the Mirror.

However, PSG may have to wait to discover the outcome of a UEFA probe into their finances before they can complete the transfer, per the report.

Rose has fallen out of favour in north London under manager Mauricio Pochettino. Ben Davies has replaced him in the starting lineup. Spurs also have Kyle Walker-Peters as a back-up option.

The 28-year-old turned down a move to Bundesliga side Schalke this summer. However, he is "open to a move" to PSG, according to Dan Kilpatrick at the Evening Standard.

Spurs want €25 million (£22.5 million) for their England international, as shown by Get French Football News:

However, according to a report in Spain, PSG may have to sell before they buy. UEFA are investigating whether they are in breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, per Onda Cero (h/t Eurosport's Marcus Foley).

If the club are found to have breached the regulations, they may have to sell either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar. The club could also be fined or banned from signing new players, per the report.

However, Jonathan Johnson at ESPN FC said an announcement on the issue is not expected soon:

Real Madrid are monitoring developments and could move for either player if they are made available for sale, according to Ben Hayward at the Evening Standard.

UEFA announced they were to review their decision to clear PSG of breaking FFP regulations in July. Europe's governing body is yet to release its findings, and it's unclear when they will announce their decision.

PSG are in a delicate situation with regards new signings, but that does not mean they will not strengthen their squad further before the window closes.

Bringing in Rose on loan is an option. Thomas Tuchel's side are also being linked with a move for Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis, per Cadena SER (h/t James Ayles for MailOnline).

One potential stumbling block could be the price. Atletico want €30 million (£27 million) for the 33-year-old, according to Jesus Colino at AS.

Rose was an unused substitute for Tottenham's win over Fulham on Saturday and may struggle for game time at the club this season. A move away makes sense, but it remains to be seen if he can secure a deal with PSG.