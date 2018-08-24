Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

La Liga champions Barcelona face their first away game of the new season on Saturday, when they travel to the Estadio Jose Zorrilla to face newly promoted Real Valladolid.

Ernesto Valverde's side kicked off the defence of their title with a convincing 3-0 win over Alaves at the Camp Nou, while Valladolid opened up with a goalless draw away to Girona.

Barcelona are hot favourites to win this one at 9-50 with OddsShark. Real Valladolid are at 13-1 and the draw is 28-5.

Date: Saturday, August 25

Time: 9.15 p.m. BST, 4.15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

Barcelona are into a new campaign, but it looks as though little has changed from last season. They comfortably beat Alaves in their first match but again needed Lionel Messi to inspire them to victory.

The club captain broke the deadlock on 64 minutes with a clever free-kick, and he added a second in stoppage time after Philippe Coutinho had grabbed the hosts' second goal.

Squawka Football highlighted just how impressive his performance was:

It was a strong start by Valverde's men. However, one concern may be the form of striker Luis Suarez, who looked sluggish, off the pace and wasteful in front of goal.

The Uruguay international started last season in similar fashion before going on to score 31 goals in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Football writer Roy Nemer said Suarez may benefit from some time off:

Valverde rotated his team infrequently last season, but he has far more options this time around after bringing in Arturo Vidal, Arthur and Malcom over the summer. Coutinho can also feature in a more advanced role if the manager did decide to freshen up his attack.

The visitors also have a minor injury concern in defence. Back-up goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has been ruled out of the game with a rib injury. Jokin Ezkieta is expected to replace him on the bench, per Sport.

A big win will be expected from Barcelona, but they will be aware they were beaten 1-0 on their last visit to Valladolid in 2014.

Sergio Gonzalez's team achieved promotion back to La Liga in June. They finished fifth in the Segunda Division last season and went on to beat Numancia 4-1 on aggregate in the play-off final.

Valladolid have strengthened ahead of the match by bringing in Enes Unal and Leo Suarez on loan from Villarreal and Standard Liege forward Duje Cop in a temporary switch.

Football writer Simon Harrison was impressed with those moves:

Los Blanquivioletas were a little fortunate to escape with a point against Girona. They had few sights of goal, and only a lack of cutting edge prevented the hosts from taking all three points.

Valladolid will provide stubborn opposition against the champions on home turf, but Barcelona's quality in attack should see them make it two wins from their opening two matches.