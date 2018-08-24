Travers 2018: Date, Post Positions, Saratoga Betting Odds, Prize Money Purse

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Saturday sees the 149th running of the Travers Stakes at upstate New York's Saratoga Race Course with 11 contenders eyeing the $1.25 million prize.

The prestigious race is for three-year-olds and is run over a distance of 1 1⁄4 miles. There will be no Triple Crown winner Justify at Saratoga. He has been forced to retire due to an ankle problem.

The race still promises plenty of excitement with Good Magic the favourite for victory. Trained by Chad Brown, Good Magic finished runner-up at the 2018 Kentucky Derby and fourth at the 2018 Preakness Stakes.

The race will also feature Wonder Gadot who will be the first filly to run the Travers Stakes since Davona Dale in 1979. Lady Rotha was the last filly to win the race back in 1915.

Post Positions and Betting Odds

1. Trigger Warning, 50-1

2. Wonder Gadot, 13-2

3. Gronkowski, 7-1

4. Bravazo, 12-1

5. Vino Rosso, 10-1

6. Meistermind, 100-1

7. King Zachary, 33-1

8. Mendelssohn, 16-1

9. Good Magic, 5-4

10. Tenfold, 7-1

11. Catholic Boy, 8-1

Odds courtesy of OddsChecker.

There's little doubt that Good Magic is the horse to beat on Saturday. Good Magic comes into the race after winning the Haskell Invitational by three lengths at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey.

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Brown has been happy with preparations for Saturday's outing. "He worked great. He couldn’t have done any better," he said after his last serious workout, per Mike MacAdam at the Daily Gazette.

Gronkowski is Brown's other contender and has already shown his quality by finishing second to Justify at the 2018 Belmont Stakes.

Brown is also optimistic about Gronkowski's hopes of victory. "The horse has gotten stronger and fitter. He couldn't be coming into the race any better," he said, per Blood Horse.

History will be made if Wonder Gadot tops the standings. Reporter Matt Hunter showed the filly in action as she prepares for her moment in the spotlight:

Wonder Gadot has already claimed two legs of the Canadian Triple Crown this year. She took victory at the Prince of Wales Stakes in Fort Erie, Ontario and at the Queen's Plate race in Toronto.

Jockey John Velazquez said she deserves her place at Saratoga, per horse racing writer Tim Wilkin:

The rest of the field also boats plenty of quality which should make for a thrilling race. Mendlessohn showed great form to win the 2018 UAE Derby in March, while Tenfold beat Good Magic at Preakness.

Catholic Boy is another to have caught the eye recently with victories on the grass at the Grade 3 Pennine Ridge at Belmont as well as the Grade 1 Belmont Derby. If he can transfer his good form onto the dirt he may take some stopping.