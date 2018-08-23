Barcelona Coach Ernesto Valverde Speaks out Against VAR in La Liga

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has said he's not a fan of the implementation of the video assistant referee in La Liga, as it may "interrupt the flow of games."

Speaking to the club's official website (via AS), the tactician voiced his concerns and pointed at France's controversial opening goal against Croatia in the World Cup final to show the system is not infallible:

"The feeling is that video assistant referees and technology are here to help us, especially for justice in the penalty area.

"But we don't know what knock-on effects it might have.

"I wouldn't want VAR to interrupt the flow of games. The great thing about football is that it's so fast, there are so few interruptions. The referees certainly need help but this shouldn't be to the detriment of the speed of the game.

"I know everyone is hanging on what happens in the area, but in the World Cup final, France scored from a free-kick that wasn't and that decided the game. So what's more important? I don't know, because I am also waiting to see how it all works out."

La Liga became the latest top league to introduce VAR this season, following in the footsteps of Serie A and the Bundesliga. The system was also used during the World Cup, where it was mostly successful but led to a few moments of controversy.

Arguably the biggest came in the final when Antoine Griezmann won his team a free-kick with what looked like a dive. The resulting set piece gave Les Bleus the lead, with Mario Mandzukic putting the ball in his own net.

Fans were not happy:

Because of the rules behind the system, the official would not have been allowed to overturn the decision even if he had seen a replay.

VAR played a major role later in the final as well, awarding Les Bleus a penalty for a handball by Ivan Perisic.

Opponents of VAR often point at the many stoppages the system will bring, and the disruption of the flow that would follow. English fans and pundits in particular lashed out at the system in January, following controversy in the Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Guardian's Barney Ronay said the "game is too emotional, and the experience within the stadium too important, for it to be reined in by a system that does not cater for either." Similar criticism was heard in Germany and Italy, although the dissenting voices grew quieter as the season wore on and officials became more experienced with the system.