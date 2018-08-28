Charlotte Flair Attacked by Becky Lynch After Beating Carmella to Retain Title

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella in a rematch on Tuesday's edition of SmackDown Live to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

While Charlotte dispatched of Carmella, another challenger wasted little time stepping up to the plate. Becky Lynch attacked Charlotte after the match and was the last woman left standing to close out SmackDown Live:

SmackDown Live general manager Paige granted Carmella a title match last week after the Princess of Staten Island dropped the SmackDown Women's title to Charlotte in a Triple Threat match that also included Lynch at SummerSlam.

While Carmella's 131-day title reign ended in the defeat, much of the focus was placed on the fact that Becky snapped and turned heel by attacking former best friend Charlotte after the match.

That intrigue carried over to SmackDown Live two days later, but in atypical, under-the-radar fashion, Carmella asked for and received her requested rematch.

Carmella was often criticized during her first title reign since she took plenty of shortcuts in order to win and keep the championship.

James Ellsworth played a significant role in Carmella beating Asuka on two occasions, but she did legitimately defeat Charlotte twice.

The first win was an opportunistic one when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract two days after WrestleMania 34, while the second was a clean victory at Backlash.

From a physical perspective, it can be argued that no woman in WWE is more impressive or athletically gifted than Charlotte.

Although Carmella can't match her in those departments, she is perhaps the most intelligent and resourceful woman WWE has to offer.

Those qualities helped her get to the top of SmackDown Live, and she attempted to employ them once again against Charlotte to return to that level.

With Lynch finding a new aggressive streak and feeling as though she was wronged by Charlotte gaining entry into the title match at SummerSlam, the possibility of her interfering Tuesday was ever-present.

Despite the looming threat, Charlotte and Carmella put on an entertaining match that aided in the continued elevation of the SmackDown Women's Championship.

With Charlotte keeping the title, a series of matches with Lynch looms on the horizon.

