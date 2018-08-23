WWE Rumors: 'Door Is Open' for Brock Lesnar Return After UFC Run

Don Feria/Associated Press

While it appears Brock Lesnar's latest run with WWE may be over, the company reportedly isn't ruling out a reunion down the line.

According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.com), "the door is open" for Lesnar to return to WWE after fulfilling his UFC obligations.

It is expected that Lesnar will return to the Octagon in early 2019 to face UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

Lesnar lost the Universal Championship to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on Sunday, and indications were given on Raw that there are no immediate plans for the Beast Incarnate to compete in WWE again.

When Lesnar's advocate, Paul Heyman, asked Raw general manager Kurt Angle for a rematch, he said it would be a long time before Lesnar would get another shot at the title.

After Cormier beat Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 226 in July, Lesnar stepped inside the Octagon and shoved Cormier, which set the stage for their likely encounter.

UFC President Dana White confirmed after the altercation that the earliest a Cormier vs. Lesnar fight can happen is January because of Lesnar's suspension for testing positive for two banned substances after facing Mark Hunt at UFC 200, per Marc Raimondi of MMA Fighting.

Lesnar won that bout, but it was later reversed to a no contest.

With The Conqueror's focus likely shifting toward the UFC for at least the next five months, the Universal title will likely have a significant role on Raw for the foreseeable future now that it's around Reigns' waist.

Although many fans complained about Lesnar's part-time deal with WWE, it would be a major coup for the company if it manages to get him back for the build toward WrestleMania 35 next year.

