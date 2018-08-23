Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund Reportedly in Talks over Divock Origi Loan Move

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly on "speaking terms" regarding Reds forward Divock Origi, and the pair could come to an agreement on a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), Liverpool are hoping to sell him this summer but have held firm on a €30 million (£27 million) valuation, which has made BVB reluctant to pull the trigger on a move.

However, it's said the two could reach a compromise if Dortmund agree to buy him at the end of a season-long loan.

Indeed, according to the Telegraph's Matt Law, a loan agreement will be contingent on that obligation, as the Reds want to cash in on the Belgian.

Origi put pen to paper on a five-year contract when he signed for Liverpool in 2014, but both Law and Ullal reported he has two years remaining on his deal at Anfield.

So too did HLN's Kristof Terreur, who noted an option to extend his contract was exercised:

A yearlong loan deal is dependent on that being the case, and while it's understandable Liverpool would prefer to sell him permanently this summer, a guaranteed fee for him at the end of the campaign is the next best thing.

It's hardly surprising Dortmund have not been keen to meet the Reds' valuation of him after he scored just seven times for Wolfsburg last season.

Bleacher Report's Dean Jones and Goal's Ronan Murphy believe his price tag has been set far too high:

If Liverpool want to sell him this summer or include an obligation to buy in any loan deal they agree to, they'll almost certainly need to reduce their expectation of what they can receive for him.

Origi may still be young at 23, but his best goal tally in a single season is 11. He just hasn't produced the numbers or performances that make him worthy of such an investment.