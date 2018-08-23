PSG Transfer News: Parisiens Reportedly 'Willing to Sell' Goncalo Guedes

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Valencia are reportedly still working on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain forward Goncalo Guedes that could cost Los Che more than €40 million.

According to Marca (h/t Football Espana), Guedes would like to make the move before Valencia's match against local rivals Levante on September 2.

Per Football Espana, Les Parisiens are "willing to sell" the Portugal international this summer because he is no longer in their plans. It's added that a sale would help them in their attempt to meet financial fair play regulations.

Manager Marcelino Garcia Toral previously told Cadena Cope that the youngster is eager to rejoin the club:

The 21-year-old spent the past season on loan at the Mestalla Stadium and was one of La Liga's top breakout stars during the first half of the campaign. That resulted in a spot on Portugal's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad, although the speedster fell flat in Russia as he struggled to deal with a different position and the pressure of carrying the attack alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

He's been linked with a return to Spain throughout summer, and Marca's M.A. Rodriguez cited French reports that Guedes turned down an approach from Watford because he was focused on Valencia. L'Equipe (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal) linked him to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

PSG had no real need for the young talent last year, and things have barely changed for Les Parisiens.

Guedes remains a tantalising prospect, but he would be stuck behind the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler in the pecking order. Even 18-year-old Timothy Weah would be more likely to feature this season.

Guedes' speed and quick feet were devastating for Valencia last season, particularly on the counter.

Tifo Football broke down his fit with Los Che:

Los Che's finances have been an issue for years, and their difficulties have prevented them from moving from the Mestalla to their new stadium, which has been under construction for more than a decade.

A fee of €40 million would be a tall ask for Los Che, but given his long-term potential, it's an investment worth making.

Guedes could well be worth double that amount in a few years if he continues his rapid development, and Valencia would appear to be the perfect place for him to do so.