Little League World Series 2018: Latest Schedule, TV Info, Bracket Predictions

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Six teams are left standing at the 2018 Little League World Series, and that number will shrink to four by the end of the play on Thursday.

After Thursday's games, the double-elimination format will no longer apply.

All the teams playing on Thursday have one loss on their resume, with the winners of those games advancing to play the undefeated teams from Hawaii and South Korea.

However, those games on Saturday will follow a winner-take-all format, so Hawaii and South Korea won't need to be beaten twice to be eliminated from title contention.

We're getting ahead of ourselves, though. For now, here's a look at the full slate of games and pertinent TV information for Thursday:

Little League World Series Thursday Schedule

Consolation: Northwest (Idaho) vs. Europe-Africa (Spain) (11 a.m., ESPN)

Japan vs. Caribbean (Puerto Rico) (3 p.m., ESPN)

Mid-Atlantic (New York) vs. Southeast (Georgia) (7 p.m., ESPN)

All times ET. All games can be live-streamed on the ESPN app or WatchESPN.

Bracket Predictions

International

Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

After getting steamrolled 10-0 by South Korea on Wednesday, Japan will look to keep their title hopes alive against a Puerto Rico that also suffered it's only loss to the South Korea squad in the opening round.

Japan managed just one hit in its four-inning loss after outscoring opponents 15-3 in wins over Spain and Panama.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico exploded for nine runs on Wednesday against Canada, and with a three-game winning streak, they have momentum on their side heading into this matchup.

Carlos De Jesus was the star at the plate for Puerto Rico, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI out of the No. 3 spot in the lineup. He could be the key to the game once again as the Caribbean Region representative look to stay hot at the plate and advance to the international finals.

Regardless, a rematch with South Korea awaits both teams.

Prediction: Puerto Rico 7, Japan 1

United States

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

In a similar turn of events to the international side of things, the team from New York also suffered a 10-0 loss on Wednesday to fall from the winners' bracket.

The Staten Island squad will once again be unable to turn to ace Gregory Bruno, as he will not have had the requisite rest following his Sunday start until Friday. That means he could take the mound for the United States final game, but first, they need to get there.

Cleanup hitter Derek Mendez had the only hit for New York on Wednesday.

They'll face off against the team from Peachtree, Georgia who have won three straight since they were shutout 2-0 by the same Hawaii team that bested New York.

After a dramatic nine-inning victory on Monday in an elimination game, Georgia snuck out a 4-3 victory over Michigan on Wednesday to stay alive.

All four runs were plated in the first two innings, with Jack Ryan delivering a two-run single in the first inning and two more runs plated in the second inning on a hit by pitch and an error. Leadoff hitter Wills Maginnis was 2-for-3 with a run scored.

Georgia won't have their ace available either. Jansen Kenty tossed a complete game in Wednesday's victory after limiting the potent Hawaii offense to just two runs in a tough-luck loss in the opener. That levels the playing field and it could come down to who has the deeper stable of relief options.

Prediction: Georgia 6, New York 5 (8 innings)