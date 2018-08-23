PSG Transfer News: Sevilla Reportedly Eye Julian Draxler Loan in Latest Rumours

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2018

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 12: Julian Draxler of Paris St. Germain looks on during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and SM Caen at Parc des Princes on August 12, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Sevilla are reportedly hoping to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler on loan this summer. 

According to Sport (h/t Calciomercato), new PSG manager Thomas Tuchel is undecided on whether Draxler will feature in his plans for the season, and Sevilla are set to pursue a temporary switch for him.

A loan would see Draxler taken off the wage bill at the Parc des Princes, which could help the Parisian outfit stay in line with UEFA's financial fair play regulations.

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

