Bayern Munich Reportedly Drop Jerome Boateng Asking Price Amid PSG Rumours

Bayern Munich have reportedly dropped their asking price for Jerome Boateng, and they're willing to accept an offer of €30 million to €40 million from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Kicker magazine (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy), the Bavarians previously valued the defender at €50 million and rejected an offer from Manchester United:

PSG and United have both been linked with Boateng for some time now, and Le Parisien (h/t Get French Football News) previously reported the 29-year-old preferred a move to the French capital.

Club president Uli Hoeness has discussed the exit rumours, telling reporters there's a chance he leaves before the end of the transfer window, and the likeliest destination is France, per Sky News (h/t BBC Sport).

The Bavarians seem eager to offload the Germany international, and Sport Witness believe the constant stream of speculation is being pushed by the club. If that's the case, the drop in valuation would indicate the German champions have played their hand badly.

Les Parisiens have already spent big on a German defender this summer, signing the talented Thilo Kehrer from Schalke. Murphy thought it was the smart move to make, as opposed to spending on Boateng:

The former Manchester City man took a step back last season, with injuries hampering his form and seemingly sapping him of some of his athleticism. He made the Germany World Cup squad but put together a poor tournament and was sent off in the 2-1 win over Sweden.

Bayern have a solid back-up in Niklas Sule, who showed last year he's ready to step up and be the regular partner of Mats Hummels. Depth at the position is limited, however, with Javi Martinez and the inexperienced Lars Lukas Mai the other options.

A summer move seems unlikely at this point, even at the reduced fee, as PSG will want to develop Kehrer. They have a number of other options in their squad, with Thiago Alves, Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe also vying for the starting positions.