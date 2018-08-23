Nemanja Matic, Antonio Valencia Return to Training for Manchester United

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United may be able to call upon Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia against Tottenham Hotspur on Monday after the pair returned to full training.

Per David McDonnell of the Mirror, the pair could both be in contention to face Spurs following their return, with both having cut short their involvement in United's pre-season tour of the United States because of injury.

Matic underwent surgery on an abdominal issue, while Valencia had a calf problem.

After United's performance last time out in their 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News thinks Matic and Valencia will have no trouble reclaiming their place in the side when they're fit:

Andreas Pereira struggled to convince against the Seagulls in Matic's holding role, and the Serbian will not only be able to provide much more protection in front of the defence, he'll also allow Mourinho to deploy his first-choice midfield three along with Fred and Paul Pogba.

Ashley Young was deployed at right-back in place of Matteo Darmian, who featured in the opener against Leicester City.

Like many of his team-mates, Young struggled at the Amex Stadium, but he is typically a reliable performer for the Red Devils.

Valencia is United's first choice in that position, though, and he's also the club captain and a leader for the team on the pitch.

If the pair are able to feature against Spurs it will be a useful boost for United, but it will take more than their return for them to beat Tottenham—they'll still need to put in a much stronger performance than last time out.