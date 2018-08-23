Report: Manchester United Fear Trouble with Jose Mourinho After Rui Faria Exit

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly "fear Jose Mourinho could lose the plot" after longtime assistant Rui Faria's departure this summer.

According to the Daily Star's Jeremy Cross, United are concerned that "serious trouble could be on the horizon" after Faria, who had been Mourinho's assistant since 2002, left the club at the end of last season to spend time with his family.

A source at Old Trafford told Cross:

"Rui was the only person prepared to stand up to Jose in the past and talk some sense into him at times. They were best mates and inseparable.

"Even this could lead to fall-outs, but Jose respected him more than anyone else. Now Rui has gone and isn't by his side, who knows what could happen? Jose is off the leash and who is going to control him?"

Mourinho's relationship with some of his key players, such as Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba, as well as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward appears to have deteriorated over the summer.

Their 3-2 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday offered a stark reminder of the problems still facing the side more than two years after Mourinho took charge. United were unconvincing at the back, lacked fluency up front and struggled to unleash Pogba's best form in midfield.

Football writer Tom McDermott summarised the Red Devils' problem:

As former footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft and football writer Liam Canning noted, United's situation is unbecoming of a club of their stature:

Since Mourinho left Porto in 2004, it has been a recurring theme that his sides have tended to suffer a drop in performance when reaching a third season under his management.

He consequently becomes more vocal in his complaints and frequently falls out with players and staff members alike.

Faria was at his side in those difficult campaigns, but having lost a key ally among his backroom staff, Mourinho's problems could be more pronounced or accelerated this season without his assistant to keep him in check.

United have only lost one game, so a successful season is hardly out of the question if they can solve their problems, but with Tottenham Hotspur looming on Monday, they don't have long to get their house in order.