Packers Rumors: Randall Cobb Not on Green Bay's Trading Block

As it turns out, Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb may not be on the trading block after all.

Former NFL executive and current employee for The Ringer Mike Lombardi recently said on his GM Street podcast (h/t Rotoworld) that he had been hearing Cobb was being "shopped around."

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport followed that up on Wednesday night by reporting the veteran wideout is not being shopped and is expected to contribute to Green Bay's offense in 2018. Rapoport added that teams have checked in on the 28-year-old receiver, though.

He currently has one year and a base salary of $8.6 million remaining on his contract, per Spotrac.

Cobb has never worn any other uniform than a Packers one since being drafted in the second round in 2011. Over the years, he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have become one of the most dynamic duos in the league. No. 18 has hauled in 432 passes for 5,141 yards and 39 touchdowns during his seven-year career.

He has topped out at 91 catches, 1,287 yards and 12 scores, all achieved during his Pro Bowl season of 2014. Over a four-year stretch from 2012 to 2015, he recorded at least 79 catches and six touchdowns three times. The only year he didn't reach those marks was 2013, when a leg injury limited him to just six games.

His numbers have dipped a bit in recent seasons because of a number of factors. He played in just 13 contests in 2016, and last season, Rodgers was limited to just seven games because of a collarbone injury. Cobb still managed to put up 653 yards and four touchdowns while catching passes from backup Brett Hundley for half of the season.

Moving Cobb would be an interesting decision by Green Bay. The Packers already dumped longtime star Jordy Nelson earlier this offseason, a move that didn't sit well with Rodgers. Now, even with the addition of Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham, they would risk upsetting the face of their franchise again by parting ways with another one of his favorite targets. Given the team is currently attempting to sign Rodgers to a long-term deal, giving him as many playmakers as possible should be a top priority right now.