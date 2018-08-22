Matt Harvey Reportedly Claimed on Revocable Waivers

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Matt Harvey has already been traded once this season and could be on the move again given the latest report.

According to Robert Murray of The Athletic, an unknown team claimed Harvey on revocable waivers, which opens up the possibility Cincinnati could trade him even though the non-waiver trade deadline has passed.

Andrew Simon of MLB.com provided a rundown of what can happen after a player is claimed on waivers:

"Once a player is claimed, his team faces three options. It can pull the player back and keep him, negotiate a trade with the claiming team or let the player go. In the last scenario, the claiming team takes full responsibility for the player's remaining salary. If the two sides decide to work out a trade, they have two days to do so."

The New York Mets traded Harvey to the Reds in May in exchange for catcher Devin Mesoraco after the right-handed pitcher posted an ugly 7.00 ERA in eight appearances in New York this season.

However, he has shown improvement for the Reds and has a 4.28 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 17 starts, making him a more valuable trade piece. It makes sense for Cincinnati to move him since it is in last place and could acquire a young asset to bolster its rebuild in a deal before Harvey potentially leaves in free agency this offseason.

While there was a time when Harvey was one of the best pitchers in baseball, he posted a 4.86 ERA in 2016 and 6.70 ERA in 2017 before this up-and-down year. The Mets also shut him down in 2016 to undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.

Still, he is just 29 years old, was a 2013 All-Star and won the 2015 National League Comeback Player of the Year Award while helping lead the Mets to the World Series. He is a low-risk option for potential contenders at this point and likely wouldn't command a significant return package in a trade.

Harvey has October experience and has proved himself in the past, and at least one unknown team took a step toward landing him for the stretch run.