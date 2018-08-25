LeBron and Kawhi Aside: NBA's Underrated Storylines That Will Impact 2018-19

4 of 5

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Rockets did everything they could to build a switching defense that would take down the Warriors, and it almost worked. If not for an epic cold spell in a decisive Game 7 (Chris Paul's injury didn't help, either), the Rockets might be circling a ring ceremony on their 2018-19 schedules.

Oddly, after coming that close, Houston seemed to deprioritize what worked so well in its defensive scheme. Ariza and Mbah a Moute left, replaced by James Ennis at the minimum and Anthony. It's difficult to imagine a scenario in which the Rockets' defensive capabilities will be greater with this new personnel.

OK, so that's just one team, and Houston had tax concerns to consider in its offseason planning. Maybe switching is still on the upswing, and we will see more copycats adopting the only strategy that produced much success against the Warriors.

Except the kinds of players who would seem to fit best in those schemes didn't get treated like desirable commodities in free agency. Sure, Ariza got a fat one-year deal for $15 million, but Ennis probably should have gotten significantly more—in both years and dollars. What about Treveon Graham, another three-and-D option who could hold his own against more than one position? He inked a minimum contract with the Brooklyn Nets.

Mbah a Moute got a chunk of the mid-level. Marcus Smart was restricted, which complicated matters. But he can guard four positions, and all it got him was four years and $52 million. Avery Bradley and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope don't quite fit the oversized, switchy wing profile, but they're quality defenders who'd deserve time against top-tier teams, and neither got more than one guaranteed year.

The cool market explains some of this, but it's also possible switch-heavy defenses aren't going to be quite as trendy as they seemed. At the very least, it's weird that the kinds of players who'd fit well in that system didn't get overvalued in free agency. In fact, the opposite seems to have happened.

Maybe this leads to panicky trades down the road as contenders realize they're not equipped to handle the Warriors. Or maybe it means we're in for a reversion to more conventional defensive approaches. Either way, it'll be interesting to see how the rise (or fall) of last year's defensive schemes play out.