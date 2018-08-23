Ranking the Top 5 Best Contenders to Ronda Rousey's WWE Raw Women's Championship

Credit: WWE.com

Ronda Rousey is the new Raw women's champion. It's a headline that has circulated throughout mainstream media. The MMA star has completed her transition to professional wrestling, and she already looks unstoppable.

After basically squashing Alexa Bliss, a five-time women's champion and the most decorated star in the current division, Rousey made a clear statement on Raw that she wants to be a fighting champion who will take on all comers.

While there is a trio of incredible potential rivals on SmackDown with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Asuka, the champion's rivals on Raw are less clearly defined. She has already defeated The Goddess and had Nia Jax defeated in their match before Bliss interfered.

That leaves an interesting set of first-time challengers for The Baddest Woman on the Planet with no title match set for Hell in a Cell or WWE Evolution yet. Her next new challenger will be crucial to defining her title reign, and there are many unique possibilities right now and in the near future.

Who could step up to the plate in October and November? Who might be looking to take the title off Rousey before she can get to WrestleMania? These are the top five most interesting opponents for the new champion based on how much potential they have to tell a good story and put on a great match.

5. Nikki Bella

Most rumors surrounding Evolution so far include Nikki Bella and Rousey, with Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio confirming the idea (h/t Marc Middleton of WrestlingInc.). While plans can change, this would make a lot of sense as the two are clearly mainstream stars.

It could be argued that they are the two biggest female stars in WWE, even if Nikki has been out of the ring for over a year now. Star power is a big deal, especially for an event WWE will be pushing hard to succeed.

Still, Nikki is far from an exciting opponent for Rousey. Even though she is a 10-year veteran and multiple-time champion, the Total Divas star has improved only so much in the ring over that time and likely has severe ring rust from her time away.

While The Baddest Woman has proved her mettle as a competitor so far, there is no way she could pull a great match out of Nikki at this point in their careers. At best, it would have to be heavily choreographed ahead of time to stand out.

This may be the biggest match in terms of mainstream appeal, but it would likely pale in comparison to everything Rousey has already done.

4. Ember Moon



Few women have a higher ceiling for success on Raw than Ember Moon. The War Goddess has been almost unstoppable on the main roster, but it feels like she has no direction. She is just waiting for the right story.

Moon has already had some interactions with Rousey, working with her to take down Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox when Natalya had to take the week off. She also has an enigmatic enough character to work with Rousey without having to turn heel.

The two come off as a strong pairing in the ring. It would be the closest the main roster can get to the clashes of Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane in NXT with Rousey attempting to ground and contain the explosive Moon.

Their story would be easy to tell with Moon earning an opportunity through hard work then pushing Rousey to her limit. It is unlikely The War Goddess will be the one to dethrone Rousey, but this is a matchup that likely cannot go wrong.

Moon is just too good a performer not to get her chance at the top soon enough.

3. Ruby Riott

With her recent return to action, Ruby Riott has immediately established herself as the number two heel on Raw. It is almost inevitable she will run into Rousey with the lack of top heels on the women's roster past Bliss.

That said, this would absolutely be a match worthy of a major WWE event. Riott has proved herself one of the best female wrestlers in the company with her match against Charlotte at WWE Fastlane 2018 among the top women's matches this year.

She may not clearly come off as a threat to the current women's champion on her own, but The Riott Squad has been built well enough to make a huge difference. The numbers game would be tough for even Rousey to overcome.

Since she already ran through The Goddess, the champ needs a true rival heel, and, until the roster changes or someone turns, Riott is the best traditional villain for Rousey to attempt to overcome. This could be an easy story to tell at any time.

2. Natalya

What better story is there than a wrestler turning on her best friend? Not many according to WWE creative, with The Four Horsewomen repeatedly embroiled in that exact storyline. It is almost inevitable that Natalya will turn on her training partner.

Of all the stories to tell with Rousey, this might be the most compelling, which is why the company should take its time. Continue to support their friendship until the tensions begin to bubble then boil over.

The Queen of Harts may not be the most exciting performer, but she is consistently reliable. Given she helped train Rowdy Ronda for competition, their styles are noticeably similar, focusing on building toward one major submission finisher.

The chess match of Rousey and Natalya trying to lock in their signature move would make for an engaging match that might be slower and more story-driven than the first few explosive outings by the Raw women's champion.

If the plan isn't already beginning to build for this match around Royal Rumble 2019, it would be surprising and disappointing.

1. Sasha Banks

Who can better represent the frustration of the locker room at Rousey's sudden rise to the top than Banks? The Boss is a multiple-time champion but has rarely had sustained success, and her recent run has disappointingly deflated her standing in the company.

However, fans will be easily locked back in if she goes after The Baddest Woman on the Planet. The two just seem like a perfect match once Banks turns heel, and it could be that the reign of Rousey is what finally pushes The Boss over the edge.

This is a perfect mesh of styles, with both quick on their feet while Banks focuses on knee strikes and Rousey goes for punches primarily. Even including the potential trio of excellent opponents on SmackDown, this might be the best match for Rousey in WWE.

Banks may be sidelined right now as a member of the Boss and Hug Connection, but there's time to move forward in this rivalry especially if the plan is for a Four Horsewomen of WWE vs. Four Horsewomen of MMA tag match in the near future.

There are many great potential rivals for Rousey with her slate largely wide open for new challengers. The real question is who will be first. A rematch with Bliss is possible, but, after that, any of these women could step up and start a potentially game-changing rivalry for the Raw women's division.