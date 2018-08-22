Charles Johnson Retires After 11 Seasons with Panthers

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson (95) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 NFL seasons.

Johnson spent his entire career with the Panthers, who released him from his contract in February.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

