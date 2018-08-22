Charles Johnson Retires After 11 Seasons with Panthers

Charles Johnson Retires After 11 Seasons with PanthersAugust 22, 2018
Mike McCarn/Associated Press
Former Carolina Panthers defensive end Charles Johnson announced his retirement Wednesday after 11 NFL seasons.
Johnson spent his entire career with the Panthers, who released him from his contract in February.
