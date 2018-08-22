NCAA Adopting New Ranking System NET for Men's College Basketball to Replace RPI

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NCAA announced Wednesday that a new ranking system called NET will be used to evaluate teams during the 2018-19 men's college basketball season, replacing RPI.

According to the announcement, the NCAA Evaluation Tool will take game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses into account.

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said the following about implementing the NET system:

"What has been developed is a contemporary method of looking at teams analytically, using results-based and predictive metrics that will assist the Men's Basketball Committee as it reviews games throughout the season. While no perfect rankings exist, using the results of past tournaments will help ensure that the rankings are built on an objective source of truth."

Per Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Gavitt said the first NET rankings will likely be released in late-November or early-December on a weekly basis. They will then later be released on a daily basis.

The NCAA announced that NET will weigh all games evenly regardless of when they take place during the season, and the margin of victory will have a cap of 10 points to discourage running up the score against inferior opponents.

The Rating Percentage Index (RPI) has been used in men's college basketball since 1981, and it will continue to be used for women's basketball during the 2018-19 campaign.

RPI takes only the winning percentage of a team and its opponent, as well as the winning percentage of teams the opponent has faced, into account.

NET figures to provide a more scientific ranking due to the inclusion of margin of victory, game location and both offensive and defensive statistics.