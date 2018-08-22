Jerami Grant Defends Russell Westbrook, Calls Criticism of Thunder PG Ignorant

LM Otero/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder power forward Jerami Grant has little time for those who question whether 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is a good teammate and indirectly steers players away from joining the Thunder.

HoopsHype's Alex Kennedy brought the topic up with Grant, who defended Westbrook:

"That's just ignorant. I think people just listen to the media [who say that] and believe it, but Russ is a great teammate and a great person. Players obviously want to play with him. [Paul George] just re-signed to come back. I just re-signed to come back. I know of a lot of players who want to be in OKC. I think that's a huge misconception in the media and I don't know why it's said."

While it would be unfair to say Westbrook is the only reason Kevin Durant left Oklahoma City to sign with the Golden State Warriors, Bleacher Report's Howard Beck reported in July 2016 their relationship on the court factored into Durant's decision.

"Their partnership produced four conference finals appearances, and one trip to the NBA Finals, in the last six years," Beck wrote of Durant and Westbrook. "It also produced a simmering frustration that, in essence, paved the way for his exit."

Westbrook's critics also point to how much Victor Oladipo flourished in his first season with the Indiana Pacers. Oladipo averaged 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals in his only year with the Thunder. He became an All-Star with the Pacers, averaging 23.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals.

However, Oladipo told Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman that he "learned so much from Russ," which then helped him take a starring role in Indiana.

There's no question Westbrook's style casts a big shadow over the Thunder, and much of their offense runs through the seven-time All-Star. According to Basketball Reference, he's second in career usage rate (32.7 percent).

But George re-signing with the Thunder was a direct counter to those who argue marquee stars don't want to play with Westbrook. Not only did George immediately commit his long-term future to Oklahoma City after free agency opened, but he also opted against taking a short-term deal, instead signing for three years with a player option in 2021-22 for a fourth.

Whether they can seriously challenge the Warriors is up for debate, but Westbrook's presence ensures the Thunder can remain a top-four contender in the Western Conference.