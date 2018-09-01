Kazuchika Okada Beats Marty Scurll at All In PPV

New Japan Pro-Wrestling/Getty Images

Kazuchika Okada beat Marty Scurll on Saturday at the Sears Centre outside Chicago in one of the headline matches at the All In pay-per-view.

Scurll pushed Okada to the limit, but the former IWGP Heavyweight champion hit The Villain with a pair of his patented Rainmaker clotheslines to pick up the win.

While Okada and Scurll have faced off in several tag team matches, Saturday marked the first time they had clashed in a singles bout.

The All In Twitter account tweeted a photo of the pre-match staredown between Scurll and the much bigger Okada:

Widely considered one of the top in-ring performers in the world, Okada was a massive get for All In since he has international appeal, and his popularity has skyrocketed in the United States as well.

Scurll is also among the top independent stars across the globe, and his brand has been helped immensely by the fact that he is part of Bullet Club along with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and others.

Although Okada dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Omega at Dominion in June, he entered All In on an impressive roll.

In addition to the multiple classic matches he had against Omega, Okada set the record for most successful title defenses in a single reign with 12.

The Rainmaker now stands as the longest-reigning IWGP Heavyweight champion of all time in terms of combined days across his four title runs.

While Scurll hasn't yet reached that level of success, The Villain has accomplished some impressive accolades in his own right.

The Brit is a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight champion, NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team champion and Ring of Honor Television champion.

Saturday's match was arguably the biggest contest of Scurll's career since it came at a highly anticipated event against an all-time great in Japanese wrestling.

The match also provided an intriguing dynamic since Okada is a big, lanky performer with an all-around skill set, while Scurll is on the smaller side and relies heavily on his technical prowess.

That made for an entertaining encounter in which Okada was victorious, but Scurll was also strong and did plenty to improve his stock as a heavyweight performer.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).