WWE Rumors: Buying or Selling Buzz on Rey Mysterio, Matt Hardy and More

With SummerSlam behind us, the wrestling world has set its sights on the fall months to come and the possibility that several significant stars will be taking on new roles within WWE.

From a returning legend to a tag team champion whose job description may be changing drastically, the rumor mill is buzzing as WWE shifts its focus to Hell in a Cell this September.

Rey Mysterio's WWE Return

According to Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats, Rey Mysterio is expected back in WWE after his appearance at All In on September 1.

At that show, Mysterio will team with Ray Fenix and Bandido to face The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi in a massive Six-Man Tag Team match.

Mysterio was last seen this past April at The Greatest Royal Rumble, where he competed in the enormous 50-man namesake match.

Buy or Sell?

Buy. Mysterio has looked as good as he ever has in the few brief appearances he has made on WWE television of late and a return to the company, where he can work with the current crop of immensely talented wrestlers is fitting.

An industry icon who achieved his greatest successes in WWE, Mysterio deserves the opportunity to return to the company as his career winds down.

Imagine matches against Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler and even someone like The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman. The potential for show-stealing bouts are plentiful. That is, as long as Rey can avoid injury and overexposure.

Asuka Heel Turn

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported a potential Asuka heel turn.

The Empress of Tomorrow has not been utilized in any meaningful manner since her loss to Carmella at Extreme Rules. She was absent from the build to SummerSlam and has been de-emphasized since her WrestleMania 34 loss to Charlotte Flair.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. Becky Lynch just turned heel in grand fashion and turning Asuka right after her would only overshadow the Lass Kicker. Add to that the abundance of heels on the roster (Absolution, IIconics, Zelina Vega, Lynch, Carmella) and the lack of babyfaces to counteract them (Flair, Naomi, Lana) and you have a scenario where the brand really cannot afford for Asuka to turn heel at this point in time.

Better creative and a renewed push, though, are in order.

A rebuild of the aura she had coming out of NXT, when she was an enigmatic ass-kicker, would be nice, too.

New Roles for Jason Jordan and Matt Hardy?

Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter and mentioned that he has been suffering from an injury.

Jason Jordan has been sidelined by injury longer than most expected.

Ortman reports both Jordan and Hardy have begun training to become producers for WWE.

Hardy later took to Twitter, discussing how he looks in a suit while seemingly talking over a script with Mike Rome.

It remains to be seen if and when Hardy or Jordan return to the squared circle.

Buy or Sell?

Sell. If Hardy and Jordan's injuries are so bad that neither can work again, it is a massive disappointment for them, their families and their fans. Both are beyond talented between the ropes and not yet ready to hang up their boots.

Hardy, in particular, had built some momentum for himself under his Woken persona. Unfortunately, his body of work was not nearly as impressive as one would have hoped for out of someone with his talent. Perhaps that can be attributed to bumps, bruises, wear and tear from years of punishment.

If Jordan's neck injury proves too severe for him to continue his in-ring career to the point that producer is a better and more fitting position for him in WWE, it would be an even bigger tragedy. In the middle of his athletic prime, he was in a high-profile spot on the Raw card and had actually built heat for himself as a future heel on Monday nights.

That his in-ring career is in jeopardy is certainly demoralizing.