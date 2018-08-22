Teddy Bridgewater's Surgeon Discusses Injury: 'Almost Like a War Wound'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The surgeon who operated on New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's knee drew a scary parallel when describing the damage done to the fourth-year passer in 2016.

"It was just a horribly grotesque injury," Dan Cooper said in an interview with ESPN.com's Ian O'Connor. "... It's mangled. You make the skin incision, and there's nothing there. It's almost like a war wound. Everything is blown."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.