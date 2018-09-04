Tuesday Morning Digest: Welcome to Win-Now Mode in the NFL

1 of 10

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Bears signaled that they are in win-now mode when they liberated Khalil Mack from the Raiders in exchange for a pair of first-round picks.

Win-now mode? The Bears? What a preposterous plan. Matt Nagy is a first-year coach. Mitchell Trubisky isn't ready. The Bears should patiently build through the draft and wait for their opportunity after Aaron Rodgers gets old and the Vikings' veteran nucleus crumbles in (checks calendars and salary cap spreadsheets) 2021 or so...

OK, on second thought, grabbing one of the NFL's best defenders and hoping Trubisky makes a Carson Wentz leap in his second season may make a lot more sense for the Bears than biding their time indefinitely.

The Bears' sense of urgency isn't universally popular these days. Some teams (and many fans) prefer the self-denial and fad-diet trappings of faux Moneyball: Sure, the roster stinks, but check out our cap savings and draft capital! Root for our spreadsheets on Sundays! We'll have the last laugh when we win the final Super Bowl before the sun goes supernova!

Yes, two first-round picks are a premium price for one non-quarterback, even with a second-rounder coming back the Bears' way (among other, later picks involved in the deal). But the Bears added an All-Pro to their core. They're a danger to even the NFC's elite this year. The present matters.

The Bears aren't the only team to see this. Also bringing a win-now philosophy back to the NFL:

• The Saints acquired Teddy Bridgewater from the Jets in exchange for a third-round pick late last week. Bridgewater may be Drew Brees' heir apparent, but his one-year contract and the Saints' thorny cap situation mean there are no guarantees. The Saints are Super Bowl contenders who parted with a (use your Gollum voice here) precious mid-round pick for their version of Nick Foles. Because winning now matters.

• The Rams blew every cap dime they had on Aaron Donald's contract extension; they couldn't sign a rookie punter if they tried right now, and signing Donald meant deferring some mondo cap numbers to 2020 and 2021. The Rams have been assembling a Dream Team/Suicide Squad for months, of course, so they'll worry about 2020 if they survive that long. Donald gives them the scariest defense in the NFL right now, and right now matters.

Lots of other teams are in win-now mode, of course. The Packers aren't paying Aaron Rodgers to sell insurance. Doug Pederson was doing everything he could to leave the door open for naming Carson Wentz as the Eagles' opening night starter before the team finally conceded Monday that it would instead be Nick Foles. The Patriots have been urgent to win right away for nearly two decades, and it has worked out pretty well for them.

Win-now mode is scary, because it usually doesn't work. Of course, hanging the "rebuilding" shingle up is guaranteed to not work, which makes it a dangerously comfortable trap some teams fall into for years.

So welcome to win-now mode, Bears fans. No matter what happens, watching Mack will be more fun than waiting around for the 2020 draft.