NFL's Request for Colin Kaepernick Collusion Case Dismissal Denied by Arbitrator

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick's collusion grievance against the NFL continued Thursday when an arbitrator declined to dismiss the case after a request for a summary judgment by the league, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Thursday.

Robinson offered further detail to explain the arbitrator's ruling:

Kaepernick's lawyer Mark Geragos shared a statement from arbitrator Stephen B. Burbank about the ruling:

Kaepernick filed the grievance in October 2017, arguing the NFL and its owners have conspired to keep him out of the league as a result of his social activism.

During the 2016 NFL preseason, Kaepernick began protesting during the national anthem by remaining seated on the bench, telling NFL Network's Steve Wyche he was "not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

Kaepernick subsequently started kneeling during the anthem, and his movement to protest police brutality and racial oppression spread throughout the league.

The 30-year-old has yet to receive another NFL contract after opting out of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017. A few months after Kaepernick's departure, 49ers general manager John Lynch confirmed the team had planned to cut the six-year veteran after discussing his fit with new head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Both the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks explored the possibility of signing Kaepernick after he left San Francisco, but neither team committed to a contract.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider were deposed as part of Kaepernick's grievance. A number of other figures close to the league have testified in the case, including Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.