Jerick McKinnon Reportedly Suffers 'Concerning' Injury at 49ers Practice

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 1, 2018

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon (28) runs between Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford (98) and cornerback Byron Jones (31) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Tony Avelar/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon reportedly suffered a  "concerning injury" during a team workout on Saturday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo

The 26-year-old previously gave the 49ers a scare when he suffered a knee injury late in training camp that required an MRI. Ultimately, the scans revealed a muscle strain, and he was given the all-clear to return to the field following some cautious maintenance work by the coaching and medical staffs. 

Since then, San Francisco's $30 million man has been trying to work his way back to full strength in hopes of getting ready for a Week 1 tilt against the Minnesota Vikings

The 49ers don't have another bonafide three-down back on their roster, so it will likely be up to Matt Breida and free-agent signee Alfred Morris to split the workload until McKinnon is ready to roll. 

