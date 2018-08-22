Troy Vincent Announces NFL Will Not Make Changes to New Helmet Rule

James Kenney/Associated Press

The NFL won't make any changes to the helmet rule that has been at the center of controversy throughout the preseason.

Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations, announced the decision in a statement released Wednesday (h/t Michael Signora, NFL vice president of football operations):

"The NFL Competition Committee met today by conference call to discuss the new use of the helmet rule through the first two weeks of the preseason.

"The committee reviewed feedback received to date from players, coaches and game officials.

"The committee resolved that there will be no changes to the rule as approved by clubs this spring, which includes no additional use of instant replay. The committee also determined that inadvertent or incidental contact with the helmet and/or facemask is not a foul.

"As all adjust to the new rule, we will continue to provide video feedback and examples of fouls and incorrect calls to coaches, players and officials over the next two weeks and throughout the season as the new rule is implemented."

