Cristiano Ronaldo Talks Juventus UCL Desire, 'Dream' of Son Playing Football

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken of his aim to win the UEFA Champions League with Juventus and also said it would be a "dream" if his son, Cristiano Jr., followed in his footsteps to become a professional footballer.

Ronaldo opened up after joining sports streaming service DAZN as a global ambassador.

Per the Mirror's Jack Rathborn, he said:

"I want to win the Champions League with Juventus. We will focus on that, with my team-mates, but without obsession, step by step, and then we will see: whether this year, next year or the next. ...

"The goal for the club is to win the championship, the Italian Cup and of course we do our best in the Champions [League]."

On his seven-year-old son, he added:

"He's very competitive. He's like me as a child. He does not like to lose. He will become like me, I'm 100 per cent sure.

"I like to teach him some things, but in the end he will choose what to do and will always have my support. But of course, I would like him to become a footballer because I think he too has that passion.

"He's powerful, fast, has good technique, a good shot. I will not put pressure on him, but of course it would be a dream for me to see him one day become a footballer."

Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the streaming service:

The forward bade farewell to Real Madrid earlier in the summer, where he won the UEFA Champions League three years running, to join Juventus.

The Bianconeri have not won the competition since 1996 but made the final in 2015 and 2017. In the latter, it was Ronaldo and Madrid who thwarted their attempts.

Having won Serie A for seven years running, the Old Lady will want to focus on European success, particularly now they have Ronaldo in their ranks.

The Portugal international is the Champions League's all-time top goalscorer, having netted 120 times in Europe's premier competition.

He failed to find the net on his debut, missing two chances he'd normally put away, though it otherwise wasn't a bad performance as Juventus beat Chievo 3-2:

There's little to suggest he won't be as prolific in Italy as he was in Spain, and with his penchant for important goals in the Champions League, Juve have a much better chance of winning it than they did previously.

As for Ronaldo's son, he would be far from the first youngster to follow their father into football. Given Ronaldo has scored 676 career goals for club and country, though, he perhaps has bigger shoes to fill than any other player before him.

If Cristiano Jr. does pursue a career in football when he's older, the scrutiny and pressure he'll face won't make things easy.